KAS officer nominated as Nodal Officer to identify vacant Govt buildings

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Adil Fareed, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department has been nominated as Nodal Officer for identification of vacant/unused Government buildings of various departments in J&K to coordinate with Finance Department. The order in this regard was issued on Tuesday by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary, I&C Department.
