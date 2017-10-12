KAS officer disrespects National Anthem; students protest

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Large number of school children on Thursday protested against a senior Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officer inside their school premises in Kishtwar after he allegedly insulted National Anthem.

The incident was reported inside Government Model Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kishtwar.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue Mohd Syed Khan visited the school premises while morning assembly was going on. He was tasked to carry out inspection to check the attendance records.

At the time of his arrival, National Anthem was going on but instead of standing in attention, the KAS officer barged inside the office of the Principal to check the attendance records.

In the absence of Principal, he was informed by another senior school teacher to wait for some time as morning assembly was still going on.

The teacher also requested Khan to allow him to mark leave application before handing him the attendance record. But instead of responding to the request, Khan lost his cool and exchanged ‘hot words’ with the school staff.

As the Principal arrived on the scene, he too patiently requested the visiting officer to spare few minutes till they hand over the attendance record for verification purpose.

The Assistant Commissioner was in hurry and he along with his PSOs stepped out of the office of the Principal.

On noticing him rushing out of the office, the school children feared that the policemen were going to thrash them for raising patriotic slogans, after National Anthem.

As the confusion mounted the local police authorities along with senior school teachers tried to safely escort the government servant to prevent any scuffle in the school premises.

According to eye witnesses, “In the commotion, some policemen hit few children with batons to disperse them as they were shouting slogans”. A teacher also received injuries.

SSP Kishtwar Abrar Ahmed said, “No lathicharge was ordered on the students inside school premises”. He said soon after, information was received, the SHO rushed to the spot to sort out the issue and restore order.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Kishtwar, Mohd Syed Khan was not available for comments and his mobile phone was switched off.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana later chaired a meeting with senior district officers. Principal Prahalad Bhagat was also present in the meeting. Official sources claimed DC, Kishtwar tried to sort out the issue and justified inspection by the senior KAS officer to ensure attendance in school premises.