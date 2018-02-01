KAS (Mains) exams as per JKPSC notified schedule

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: It is for the information of the Candidates appearing in forthcoming KAS (Mains) Exam from 15th February 2018, that the exams will be held as per the schedule notified by Public Service Commission.

Official spokesman of the Commission said that there is no truth in the rumours about postponement of the exams, and all the candidates appearing in the exam are informed not to pay any heed to this rumour mongering.