KAS (Mains) exam scheduled on Feb, 15 and Feb 17 postponed

JAMMU: The full Commission of J&K Public Service Commission in its meeting on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements made for conduct of J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2016 and after detailed briefing by the Controller of Examinations, it was found that all arrangements are in place.

However, taking into account the aftermath of recent snowfall and closure of National Highway/ other roads, the Commission has decided to defer the Examinations originally scheduled for February 15, and 17, 2018 (General Studies-Paper I &II, General English and Essay in English) and the next date for these papers shall be notified separately.

The rest of the schedule shall remain unchanged i.e the examination shall commence from February 19, 2018 on the dates and at venues already notified