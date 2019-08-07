KAS Mains 2016: DB dismisses PIL as not maintainable

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan on Tuesday dismissed suo-moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and connected matters with regard to controversial digital evaluation of marks in Combined Competitive Examination held by Public Service Commission.

The DB observed that lis involved in these clubbed matters, principally, concerns the discontent of a few of the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) aspirants, who have failed to make it to the personality test or interview, asserting, among other things, faulty evaluation by digital evaluation and on screen marking of answer scripts of the candidates in the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination held by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission from July 2, 2018 to August 8, 2018, introduced and adopted by the Commission, and thereby alleging a prejudice resulting in their non-inclusion in the merit list.

The DB observed, “It is unnecessary to describe the specific events and the circumstances which led to the initiation of the suo-moto action commencing the aforesaid PIL. But to highlight the grievance of these KAS aspirants, some relevant backdrop facts need a narration. Whether the grievance projected is real or imaginary is the fundamental issue involved”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission issued notification no.PSC/EXM/2016/52 dated June 18, 2016 inviting online applications from permanent residents of J&K State for admission to the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2016 initiating the process for selection of candidates to fill up 277 posts of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (Gazetted) Service and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service (hereinafter, KAS) referred to it by the Government in the General Administration Department (GAD) vide communication no.GAD(Ser)Genl/87/2014 dated June 17, 2016. In all 47,122 candidates responded to the advertisement notice. The Commission conducted the Preliminary Examination on March 19, 2017 in which, out of 47,122 applicants, 36,681 candidates appeared. The result of the Preliminary Examination was notified on April 23, 2017 declaring 6,925 candidates – 25 times the total number of vacancies – as having qualified for the J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination. Consequent thereto, the Commission issued notification no.PSC/EXAM/2017/26 dated May 9, 2017 inviting online applications from the candidates who had been declared to have qualified for admission to the Mains Examination. Meanwhile, some representations had been received from candidates in various subjects complaining errors in the question papers. This resulted in issue of notice dated June 14, 2017 by the Commission withdrawing the aforesaid notification dated May 9, 2017. Subsequently, the result of the Preliminary Examination so notified was subjected to a change and the revised result was notified by notification dated August 9, 2017, whereby 429 candidates, who had been declared to have made the grade to participate in the Mains Examination, were dropped and an equal number of fresh candidates got included in their place in the list. Thereafter, the Commission issued notification no.PSC/EXAM/2017/49 dated August 25, 2017 inviting online applications from the candidates who had been declared to have qualified for admission to the Mains Examination vide the notification dated August 9, 2017. The last date for receipt/submission of such application forms was notified to be September 15, 2017. Subsequently, in terms of notification dated October 6, 2017, the Mains Examination was initially scheduled to be conducted with effect from November 7, 2017 but, by a subsequent notice dated October 25, 2017, it was postponed. However, by another notification dated November 7, 2017, it was notified to be conducted with effect from February 15, 2018 and it was, in fact, partly conducted.

Meanwhile, the candidates who figured in the original result of the Preliminary Examination, but were not included in the revised result declared by the Commission, filed writ petition, OWP no.1332/2017, challenging the aforesaid notification. That writ petition was decided by the Writ Court in judgment dated December 30, 2017, holding the candidates figuring in both the lists / result notifications entitled to apply for, and to participate in, the Mains Examination. That judgment was challenged in LPA no.03/2018 which was finally decided by judgment dated March 13, 2018 delivered by a Division Bench of this Court. The Division Bench directed cancellation of the Mains Examination which was partly conducted with effect from February 15, 2018, at whatever stage it was on that date, and made directions to allow the 429 dropped out candidates and those candidates who had obtained merit in the Preliminary Examination determined in the process of re-evaluation equal to or more than the marks secured by the last candidate amongst the said 429 dropped out candidates. Consequent thereto, the Commission on March 15, 2018 finally declared 9,273 candidates as having qualified for the Mains.

DB further observed that during the period the above litigation was pending in the Court, important developments took place on December 7, 2017 and February 28, 2018 vis-a-vis the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (Conduct of Examinations) Rules, 2005. “The Commission on May 17, 2018 notified the conduct of the Mains Examination with effect from July 2, 2018 which concluded on August 8, 2018. The Commission notified the result of the Mains Examination vide notification no.PSC/Exam/80/2018 dated December 4, 2018 consequent whereof, the Commission issued e-summons to the successful candidates for the Personality Test / Interview scheduled to commence from December 26, 2018. The Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examinations by the Commission are governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2008 (hereinafter, 2008 Rules). Rule 4 of the 2008 Rules provides that the Examination shall be conducted by the Commission in accordance with the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (Conduct of Examination) Rules, 2005. At this stage, it would be apt to refer to some of the provisions of the Examination Rules, 2005. Rule 9 of the Examination Rules, 2005 provides for appointment of Examiners and framing of instructions by the Commission to be adhered to by the Examiners and Evaluators. Rule 30 thereof relates to dispatch of answer scripts along with copy of instructions so framed by the Commission to the Evaluators for evaluation of the answer scripts and Rule 31 thereof provides for checking of the evaluated answer scripts by the Secrecy Section of the Commission”, the court observed.

On December 7, 2017 the Commission issued notification no PSC/EXAM/75/2017 whereby it notified for information of the general public the insertion of Rule 31A in the Examination Rules, 2005. Rule 31A provided that the Commission shall gradually switch over to Digital Evaluation / On Screen Marking (DE/OSM) and to begin with the same (DE/OSM) to be adopted in such examinations as may be decided by the Commission on case to case basis. It was further notified that this shall come into force with immediate effect. Thereafter, the Commission approved the introduction of the DE/OSM system in its meeting held on February 28, 2018.

DB further observed that the Commission declared the result of the Mains Examination held by it pursuant to notification dated May 17, 2018 with effect from July 2, 2018 to August 8, 2018 vide notification no.PSC/Exam/80/2018 dated December 4, 2018. This notification, inter alia, notified the date for commencement of Personality Test / Interview with effect from December 20, 2018 and required the candidates to download the e- summon letters for the same from the Commission’s Website with effect from December 10, 2018. Before the Commission would commence the Personality Test / Interview of the candidates, the records reveal that the instant PIL was commenced by order dated December 21, 2018 on the complaint of a few unsuccessful candidates in the Mains Examination with regard to the DE/OSM so introduced and adopted by the Commission, complaining data corruption and huge human error.

Z. A. Shah, Sr. Advocate, came to be appointed as the Court Counsel and Azhar-ul-Amin was directed to file detailed counter affidavit meeting the objections pointed out by the aggrieved candidates and to show cause why the petition be not admitted. Meanwhile, it was ordered that, till next date of hearing, there shall be stay of further selection process.

Against the aforesaid Division Bench order dated December 21, 2018, the Commission filed a petition for Special Leave to Appeal no.1493/2019 before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court by order dated January 21, 2019, while issuing notice therein, in the interim, ordered that the selection process can be completed and no appointment will be made. The Supreme Court also made it clear that the High Court would be free to decide the suo moto PIL on merits on the date fixed.

DB further observed that PSC filed a detailed reply in the PIL wherein, apart from furnishing a detailed information seeking to meet the points raised by the aggrieved persons at whose behest the PIL was commenced, it took a preliminary objection about the maintainability of the PIL, citing certain judgments of the Apex Court and this Court to the effect that in service matters PIL cannot be entertained.

DB after hearing Sr. Adv ZA Shah and Moksha Kazmi, Advocate, with A. Hanan, Advocate, as Court counsels, in the PIL., M. Y. Bhat, Advocate with R. A. Bhat, Advocate, in SWP no.07/2019; R. A. Jan, Sr. Advocate, with Sharaf Wani, Advocate, in SWP no.457/2019; Sunil Sethi, Sr. Advocate, with Mohsin Bhat, Advocate in SWP no.2255/2019 Adv Abhinav Sharma for petitioner whereas Advocate General DC Raina with AAG FA Natnoo for the PSC observed that as mentioned earlier, it was also argued that outsourcing of evaluation of answer scripts is not permissible under the rules governing the subject and that in terms of the relevant Rules, the paper setters and evaluators are required to be the same. “The aforesaid point of outsourcing has already been taken up in this judgment and it is reiterated that by introduction of On Screen Marking, the Commission did not outsource the evaluation of answer scripts to the Service Provider. The task entrusted to the Consultancy or the Service Provider was only to scan the answer scripts, transmit it electronically to the Examiners appointed by the Commission for their evaluation and transmit the marks awarded by such Examiners to the Commission”, the court observed adding that factually, practice of outsourcing the task of evaluation of answer scripts by the Commission has been in vogue since long as Commission has been engaging such personnel available in the country since long and assigning to them this job to be performed in accordance with the instructions framed by the Commission from time to time. “This is what Rule 9 of the Examination Rules, 2005 relates to and speaks of”, the court held adding that insertion of Rule 31A in the Examination Rules, 2005 as also the fact that it was made applicable with immediate effect and the petitioners having participated in the Mains Examination, but failed to make the grade to be called for Personality Test / Interview, cannot be allowed to turn around and raise a grievance against the On Screen Marking System and the allied mechanisms connected therewith adopted and applied by the Commission, and the consequent result of the Mains Examination declared by the Commission. We are of the considered view that these writ petitions, therefore, are not maintainable on this count, the court observed.

DB further observed that introduction of online evaluation and information technology enhance transparency and that change is inevitable: provided the change is foolproof. In the instant case, except the assumptions, nothing is brought on record to even remotely suggest that the change adopted by the Commission is not foolproof, it observed.

DB further observed that since the matter involved in the PIL has been considered by us on merits in the three writ petitions filed by the unsuccessful candidates, nothing survives to be determined in the PIL. “The PIL is not maintainable for two reasons. First, that it is settled law that PIL would not lie in service matters; and second, after the PIL was commenced, the unsuccessful candidates filed regular writ petitions raising their grievances. It may be observed that the Apex Court has consistently held that in service jurisprudence PILs are not entertained”, the court held. With these observations, DB dismissed the petitions along with PIL.