KAS aspirants seek independent judicial enquiry in Mains 2016 result

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The aggrieved KAS aspirants on Sunday intensified their protest against the recent declaration of KAS Mains 2016 result by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission seeking independent judicial enquiry.

The anguished aspirants assembled in front of Jammu University and took out a protest rally which culminated at Bikram Chowk.

The aspirants alleged that many candidates who despite performing well in all the Optional and General Studies paper have not been shortlisted for personal interviews. They further alleged that either it is a mass error or a mass scam.

The aspirants have also apprehended that JKPSC has adopted an irrational and arbitrary methodology of scaling whereby many meritorious candidates who despite performing well in their exams have been shown the door.

The aggrieved aspirants also met the Governor and requested him to intervene in this matter. The Governor has appointed a Committee under Advisor K.K Sharma to look into this matter.

The aspirants requested the Governor to stall the interview process which is scheduled to held on December 20, untill the matter is resolved.