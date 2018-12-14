KAS aspirants intensify protest against KAS result

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KAS aspirants on Thursday intensified their protest against the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for adopted methodology of digital checking in the Mains examination. The aspirants assembled outside the premises of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and raised slogans in support of their demands alleging mass error in the recently declared JKPSC, KAS 2016 Mains exam result.

The aspirants alleged that digital checking procedure is full of errors and many deserving candidates despite performing well in their papers are not in the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews. They alleged that how can JKPSC arbitrarily adopted the methodology of digital checking and that too mid way of the examination where as UPSC doesn’t adopt a similar approach. They said that it’s already a proven fact in various judgments across High Courts and Supreme Court that there are high chances of error if the papers are evaluated digitally.

The protesting candidates demanded a judicial inquiry into this matter.