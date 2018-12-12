KAS aspirants flay digital checking in Mains examination

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KAS aspirants on Tuesday staged against the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for adopted methodology of digital checking in the Mains examination.

The aspirants assembled outside University of Jammu and raised slogans in support of their demands alleging mass error in the recently declared JKPSC, KAS 2016 Mains exam result.

The aspirants alleged that digital checking procedure is full of errors and many deserving candidates despite performing well in their papers are not in the list candidates shortlisted for interviews. They alleged that how can JKPSC arbitrarily adopted the methodology of digital checking and that too mid way of the examination where as UPSC doesn’t adopt a similar approach. They said that it’s already a proven fact in various judgments across High Courts and Supreme Court that there are high chances of error if the papers are evaluated digitally.

A KAS aspirant among the protesting agitators cited the example of Orissa High Court whereby in a Judgement in a case challenging the Digital Marking in CBSE-NEET exam, HC remarked that the methodology of digital checking can never be absolute and there are high chances of variations and machinery error.

The protesting candidates demanded a judicial inquiry into this matter.

“We are ready to give in written that if proven wrong then we can be debarred from any future exams. But on the contrary, if the Commission is at fault then all the officials should resign on the basis of accountability and credibility,” they further demanded.