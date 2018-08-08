Karunanidhi passes away

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Chennai: DMK chief M Karunanidhi, one of the foremost Dravidian politicians in modern times, died here on Tuesday, after waging a grim battle for life aged 94, the hospital where he was admitted for the last 11 days said.

One of the most charismatic figures of Tamil Nadu politics whose public life spanned over seven decades, is survived by two wives and six children, including DMK working president and heir apparent M.K Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP.

The most enduring mascot of the Dravidian movement breathed his last at 6:10 PM.

“With deep anguish we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on August 7, 2018 at 6:10 PM.

Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.

“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide,” a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.

President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death.

“Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers.

Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers,” Kovind tweeted.

Modi said Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.

We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

Governor N.N. Vohra also expressed grief over the demise of M. Karunanidhi.

In a condolence message, Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

A bulletin from the Kauvery Hospital had said on Monday evening the condition of the DMK patriarch had “declined” and keeping his vital organs functioning was proving a “challenge”, triggering concerns about his condition among his followers who began swarming the hospital soon after.