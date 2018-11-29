Kartarpur corridor; a passage of hope and peace

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kanwal Singh

“Sri Nankaanaa Sahib Tae Hor Gurdvaareaan,

Gurdhaamaan Dae Jinhaan Ton Panth Noon Vichhor-eaa Geaa Hai,

Khullhae Darshan Deedaara Tae Sevaa Sanbhaal Daa Daan Khaalsa Jee Noon Bakhsho”.

“O Immortal Being, eternal helper of the Panth, benevolent God, bestow on the Khalsa the beneficence of unobstructed visits to and free management of Sri Nankana Sahib and other Gurdwaras and places of the Gurus from which the Panth has been separated”. (Part Of Sikh’s Daily Ardas).

From “Hug’s To Corridor”, This miracle could only happen in the name of the Great Prophet; Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Situated on the banks of river Ravi, in present day Pakistan, the Kartarpur Gurdwara Sahib was the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. After completing a religious journey across Asia and other parts of the World, Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent 18 years of his life in Kartarpur Sahib. The Kartarpur Gurdwara was later established in 1522. But during the Partition of 1947, the two nations, India and Pakistan, gained ‘independence’ on the foundation of cultural division of communities across the Punjab. The Partition closed all doors to Kartarpur Sahib and Nankana Sahib (The Birth Place of Guru Nanak).

As per the reports of Tribune, since 1949, Sikh Pilgrims across India have been demanding of a corridor between Dera Baba Nanak and Kartarpur Sahib. On 4th January, 1948, the then political party Akali Dal raised a demand at Patiala Conference that a possible solution to Sikh Holy places of Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Gurdwara Sahib should be charted out. For 71 long years, Sikhs across India and world prayed and hoped for the fulfillment of the long pending demand of a direct passage to Kartarpur Sahib and Nankana Sahib.

As it is Said in Guru Granth Sahib Ji-

“Birthi Kade Na Hovei Jan Ki Ardas”

“The prayer of the Lords humble servant is never offered in vain”.

It was only in 2018 when the governments from both side bilaterally agreed to establish a corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India and Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Despite the seven decades long conflict between the two nations, the Sikh’s devotion resulted in a corridor; A Passage of Hope and Peace.

I feel in the laying of the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor; there are infinite possibilities of a peaceful relation between the two countries. In the failure of any bilateral talks I feel this corridor will act as a pathway for conversation between the people from both countries. Ideas will be shared and we’ll find reasons for cohesiveness.

History will be on the denial as any peaceful initiative by India in the past was followed by treachery. The Delhi-Lahore Bus, officially known as Sada-e-Sarhad was a passenger bus service connecting the Indian capital of Delhi with the city of Lahore, Pakistan via the border transit post at Wagah. The bus was of symbolic importance to the efforts of the governments of both nations to foster peaceful and friendly relations. In its inaugural run on 19 February 1999, the bus carried the then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was to attend a summit in Lahore and was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif at Wagah. This initiative of peace was followed by Kargil War, 1999. It was a blot on any peaceful resolve between the two nations. But the scenarios have changed now, as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, rightly quoted, “Both India and Pakistan are nuclear armed nations so war can never be the solution and only talks can resolve the seventy one year long conflict”.

Speaking at the laying of the foundation stone of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, both the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan gave the reference of Berlin Wall, they said, if the two sides of Germany can Come together then why can’t India and Pakistan forget their differences. Their reference gives a clear reflection that it was an indirect way of inveterating to a long term peaceful establishment between two countries.

I feel in laying the foundation stone of Kartarpur Sahib; there is an emergence of hope. Every Indian including the entire Sikh community is in joy and hopes for peace between two countries. On one hand where countries are finding reasons for conflict here in the Indian Subcontinent two nations are building Bridges of Faith and harmony over their borders. I don’t want to draw conclusions as it will take decades for a peaceful resolution between the two nations but a corridor in the time of conflict is nothing less than a miracle. The pre-independence Punjab was a classical example of synchronatic and pluralistic society where people from different cultures lived in harmony. It was the land of Guru Nanak, Sheikh Fareed and Bulleh Shah. I feel post independence the Kartarpur Corridor can help heal the fracture caused by 1947 partition. Leaving Geo-Politics of this region aside let’s remember the True adherent of Faith; Guru Nanak who knew no boundaries, colour or differences. As the author of the best selling book “The Lost Sikh Heritage in Pakistan”, Amardeep Singh Ji Rightly said- “Geo-Politics created by the third nation, the British, may have divided us for seven decades, buy yet our DNA’s find reasons for cohesiveness”.

I feel the Kartarpur Corridor will be nothing less than a Hymn on the Indo-Pak Perimeter which will create infinite possibilities for peace between two nations.

“Nanak Naam Chardi Kala Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhalla”

As, every Daily Sikh Ardas ends up by wishing welfare of the world, I wish for peace and harmony between the two countries.