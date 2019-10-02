Kartarpur corridor

Dear Editor, There should not be any objection if Pakistan insists on charging $20 or Rs 1,400 as service charges for visiting Kartarpur Saheb. Instead of asking for exemption, the authorities should help the pilgrims who are not in a position to pay the amount. It will help the needy visit Kartarpur Sahib and also Pakistan in providing better services. Jagdish Singh Jassal, Patiala.
