Kartar FC Samba wins Inter Block Football competition

SAMBA: Inter Panchayat block level football tournament concluded on Tuesday at Maharaja Suchet Singh Stadium, here with Kartar Football Club Samba winning the final.

The final match of tournament was played between Baba Hasel Dev FC Vijaypur and Kartar Football Club Samba in which latter won the final match by one goal to nil.

The winner team received a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and medals.

District Youth Sports and Service Officer, Kiran Jyoti; Raghuvir Singh Ex NDS teacher coordinator and Iqbal Singh were present on the occasion.