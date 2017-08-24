Karra cautions Saffron Brigade to desist from reckless adventures

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Congress High Command and opposition leaders at all levels extended full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in all manners to protect Article 35A from any kind of nefarious tinkering or attempt for its abrogation.

This was stated by Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra after undertaking a week long process of briefings and consultations with opposition leaders and top leadership of Congress Party in New Delhi including Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Dr. Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni.

Karra discussed the future course of action regarding Jammu and Kashmir group on policy and planning with the Congress leaders. This group was constituted few months ago by the Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Karra briefed the Congress leadership about present unrest and prospective horrendous consequences in the event of tinkering with or Abrogation of Article 35A which has been challenged in Supreme Court. He accused BJP and PDP for collaborating in systematically and in phased manner disintegrating the distinct identity of Jammu and Kashmir, enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Karra stated that PDP stands fully exposed as a collaborator and facilitator for the fascist agenda as it chose not to convince or force its alliance partner to file objections by Government of India in the Court of Law.

Karra cautioned the Saffron brigade to desist from instigating such reckless misadventures which could become instrumental for social unrest and civil war in J and K, this in turn could provide a fertile ground and facilitation for the neighboring country for intensifying armed intrusion, which ultimately could turn into a full fledge war.