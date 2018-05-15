Karnataka results show what will happen in 2019 polls: Danve

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: The Karnataka Assembly results are a “clear indication” of what will happen in the general elections next year, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve said here today.

“The credit for this victory goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah,” Danve told reporters at an event at the state BJP office, to celebrate the party’s success in Karnataka.

“We are a party with strategy and discipline which led us to victory,” Danve said.

“We have won Karnataka and now we will win Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls also,” the BJP leader said.

Bypolls for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on May 28.

The by-elections were necessitated because of the resignation of Nana Patole as the BJP MP from Bhandara-Gondia and death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga (Palghar).

Shiv Sena has fielded Wanga’s son Shriniwas in Palghar.

“We were surprised by Shiv Senas move to field our late MPs son against us, but we will win there for sure,” Danve said. (PTI)