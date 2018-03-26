Kargil-Zanskar highway reopens

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: The Kargil-Zanskar highway was reopened for traffic on Sunday, after remaining closed due to heavy snowfall for nearly five months.

Executive Councillor Zanskar Tseng Sonam along with Deputy Commissioner Kargil Haji Gulzar Hussain and SSP Kargil Tsering Gyalpo formally declared the road open by flagging-off vehicles towards Zanskar at a function held at Latomarpo in Penzila. Officer Commanding 72 BRTF Vijayak Col R L Manoj, officers of police and civil administration, besides media persons were also present on the occasion.

Vehicles laden with petrol, diesel and other essentials as well as passenger vehicles were allowed to move towards Zanskar.

Pertinently, after remaining closed for nearly five months, the highway has been thrown open for vehicular traffic for the first time in the month of March this year, which is a record in itself.

Meanwhile, Executive Councillor Zanskar, Deputy Commissioner Kargil and SSP Kargil interacted with the snow clearance team. They while congratulating the team hailed the tireless efforts of dozer operators, engineers and labourers of Mechanical Division Kargil and Zanskar for clearing the 234-kilometre long highway in record time.