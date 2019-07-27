Kargil Vijay Diwas observed across region

STATE TIMES NEWS

Pouni: Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at Primary School Ikhni in which students of adjoining PS Gool alongs with teachers participated as per the guidelines of Nirmal Choudhary CEO Reasi, MH Khan ZEO Pouni PD Bali ZEPO Pouni.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Head Master of the institution threw a brief light on the historical significance of the day beside motivating the students towards inculcation of patriotism and national integration among them.

Bachittar Singh Warrior (1962,1965 & 1971 wars) A Local Veteran was the chief guest on the occassion who dhared his lifasked the students to adopt healthy lifestyles & join indian Army for the services of motherland.

SAMBA: The Border security force of 80 BN BSF today celebrated 20th Kargil Vijya Diwas at Government Higher secondary school Bainglarh in District Samba here today.

According to the report, Border Security Force of 80 BN BSF today organized the competition on painting / Patriotic songs and patriotic subject Government Higher Secondary school border village Bainglarh in celebration of Kargil Vijya Diwas. The program organized on the direction of Happy Verma Commandant of 80 BN BSF. The event was inaugurated by Brijesh Kumar Assistant commandant of 80 BN BSF in the presence of school Principal Rohini Devi and teachers.

After completing the event, children who received first, second and third place in the competition were also awarded by the Assistant commandant Brijesh Kumar and School Principal Rohini Devi.

UDHAMPUR: Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School Udhampur were observed Kargil Vijay Diwas on the 20th anniversary of Victory in Cooperation Vijay) the Kargil war 1999. The Programme was started with lightening the Candles by Principal, Staff and students of the school. Students from 1st to 10thparticipated and performed different activities such as patriotic Song, Debate, Skit, drawing and Dance etc. On this occasion some scouts and guides and Teacher incharge visited Shardanjali Chowk near police station Udhampur and paid tribute to Martyr’s solider in Kargil War on 26th July 1999. At last Principal Renu Sharma expressed her views on Kargil Vijay Diwas and encouraged the students to serve for country.

HIRANAGAR: The NCC Unit of the Girdari Lal Dogra Memorial Degree College, Hiranagar celebrated 20th anniversary of the Kargil War on 26 July 2019, in which Principal of the college Prof. T.R. Sharma, Senior Professor P. Bambroo along with teaching faculty of the college, NCC Cadets and the other students were present. The NCC Officer Prof. Karam Chand in his welcome speech, expressed his deep sense gratitude for the college Principal and the Convenor of IQAC Prof. P.Bambroo for their cordial cooperation with the NCC unit of the college.

On this occasion Cadet Yogesh recited a most inspiring poem related to Kargil War and Cadet Rajat briefed about the life story of Capt.Vikram Batra. At the final stage of the programme a documentary on Kargil War was also displayed to all those who were present there.

AKHNOOR: ‘Tanda Tiger Force’ porters celebrated 20th Kargil Vijay and Shaheedi Diwas at Akhnoor on 26 July in a solemn ceremony by paying floral tributes to the martyrs of Kargil War. Thereafter rich tributes were paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the country.

Despite inclement weather and heavy rains, Veer Naris who were present in the ceremony with photographs of their martyr husband and remarkable heroes of the nation included Santosh Kour, wife of Martyr Sub Surinder Singh, Ashok Chakra; Sneh Lata wife of Hav Sahib Singh, Shaurya Chakra; Lata Mukesh wife of Martyr Hav Jagatter Singh; Sunita Devi wife of Martyr Nk Ramesh Kumar; Veena Devi wife of Rfn Anil Manhas; Rani Devi wife of Hav Randeep Singh; Aashu Sharma wife of Sep Mangal Dass; Anju Devi wife of Rfn Surinder Kumar; Rita Devi wife of Hav Mohan Lal, Sena Medal; Chanchela Devi wife of N/Sub Krishan Lal, Sena Medal; Kamla Devi wife of Sub Dhyan Singh, Sena Medal; Aasha Devi wife of Hav Kali Dass; Geet Kour wife of Nk Balwant Singh, Tavinder Kour wife of Rfn Sukhjit Singh and Veena Devi wife of Shaheed Porter Kamlesh Kumar.

Local gentry present included Manu Kahjuria, founder of ‘Voice of Dogra’, India & overseas, Davinder Singh Kaluria, Chairman Gen Zorawar Sing Trust, Sunita Sharma, Poonam Sharma of mass media, Sat Pal Saraf, K D Singh Jamwal, Dr. Haridut Shishu, Dr. Ashok Sharma, Er. Sukhdev Singh, Narinder Bahu, Arun Gupta, Ramesh Tickoo, Col B R Sharma, Col P S Badal, Capt Jugal Gupta, Sub Safir Khan, Sub J S Chib, Sub Uttam Singh, Hav Ram Lal and Col J P Singh.

Poonch: Poonch Heritage Society (J&K) and Samaj Sewa Society Poonch jointly organised a programme and paid tributes to the Martyrs of Kargil war 1999. DDC Poonch, SSP Poonch, EX MLC Jehangir Mir, Commander 93 IB, Col. Bhopunder Singh commanding officer 2 Naga reg. and various other senior citizens were the guests who paid rich tributes to their martyrs of Kargil war 1999.

Adv. Bhanu Partap, Chairman Poonch Heritage Society (J&K) delivered the welcome address wherein he said welcome to the dignitaries and general public and also highlighted the supreme sacrifices made by the soilder of Indian army.

The others who spoke on the Kargil Vijay divas were Jugal Kishore President Samaj Sewa Society, Sanjeev Sharma (Vicky), DDC Poonch, SSP Poonch among others.

Members of Poonch Heritage Society (J&k) who supported the tribute function were Surya Partap, Sahil Sharma, Vikas Sharma, Amit Gupta, Deepak Sharma, Sorab Sharma, Gorav Sharma, Shiv Mahajan, Deepak Dabur, Karan Sudan, Vikas Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma (Vickey), Sameer Bakshi, Dhanuj Sharma, Sunny Sharma and Shubham Sharma. And the members of Samaj Sewa Society were Lokesh sharma, karanti Ji, Capt. Jaswant Singh, Capt. Om Parkash, Nitish Sudan and Surjeet Kumar.

RAJOURI: As part of the series of the events being organised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Diwas, a ‘Beating Retreat Ceremony’ was organized at War Memorial, ALG. The event was graced by the presence of Army officials and Civil Dignitaries along with local populace of Rajouri Town.

The Ceremony commenced by remembering the victory of Indian Forces over the adversary wherein a small documentary on ‘Kargil War’ was displayed for all in attendance and everyone remembered the supreme victory of Indian Armed Forces under adverse conditions. Thereafter, the Pipe Band of Indian Army enthralled everyone with their mesmerizing performance which was applauded by the guests. Finally, the event ended with the Retreat Ceremony and lighting of candles by locals of Rajouri. The event enhanced the confidence of locals in the security forces.

In the run up to the Kargil Vijay Diwas a series of events were organised in the Area of Responsibility of Romeo Force. The events were spread over a period of five days from 22 to 26 Jul 19. The multifarious activities included motivational lectures, screening of patriotic movies, painting and Drawing Competitions on the theme of nationalism and ‘Run for Fun’ for school and college students conducted at various places in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas culminated with a solemn ceremony held at war memorial of Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) where in all ranks of Headquarters paid homage to the martyrs. The Officiating General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force, Romeo laid a wreath at the war memorial to honour the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers during Kargil War.

Army also organised a Painting Competition on the topic “Kargil Vijay Diwas” at Government High School, Sangiotin Rajouri District. The event was witnessed by a large number of students and teachers.

KISHTWAR: On the occasion of ” Kargil Viay Diwas”, a motivational lecture cum presentation was conducted at Govt Degree Collage, Chhatru, Kishtwar for the youth and students of the region

In the run up of events of upcoming Kargil Vijay Diwas, the motivational lecture cum presentation was organised for college students to make them understand the importance of the occasion and motivate them to join Indian Armed Forces. A total of 32 students and 26 locals attended the event.

The event was culminated by projecting patriotic movie ‘LOC Kargil’ for the students. Display of motivational boards was also carried out in the college premises. The students & teachers conveyed their gratitude & thanks for educating and motivating them on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

KATHUA: On occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and lecture conducted on career future in Armed Forces was presented by Col Dharmendra Pandey by the request of school Principal Mr Nagendra Singh Rajwat and School MD Maj AS Jasrotia (Retd) of DS Heartage Scholar School, Barwal Morh Kathua.

The students of class 9th to 12th boys and girls both were present during lecture and extended their thanks to the CO NCC Bn who has shared their experiences on ground realties and situation of Kargil War. They were also highly influenced and motivated for the career of Armed Forces which was beautifully presented by Col Dharmendra Pandey. A question – answer session was also held and Col Dharmendra Pandey very convincingly answered all the queries of the students.

All the three NCC units of GDC Kathua, 2nd J&K Girls Bn., 1st J&K Armd Sqn., and 1st J&K NCC naval wing celebrated 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The day was observed under the guidance of principal, GDC, Kathua, Prof. Dr. Koushal Samotra and supervision of ANO Dr. Manohar lal (Naval wing) ANO Prof. Sandeep Choudhary (boys NCC), and ANO Dr. Rachna Devi (Girls NCC). On this occasion NCC cadets participated in special parade, poster making competition and delivered speech to honour the Kargil war’s heroes who laid down their life for the country. Dr. Koushal Samotra, principal of the college through her motivational lecture encouraged the cadets to serve the nation and appreciated their performance.