Kargil to get 17 new trekking routes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) has decided to take up with the Ministry of Home, Government of India, the opening up of 17 routes/areas without insisting upon inner line permit.

The trekking routes proposed to be opened include Faroona-Jasgund via Lasar La Akshow (Zanskar)-Gulab Garh (Kishtwar), Padum-Gulab Garh (Kishtwar) via Omasila, Padum-Dangale (Padder Valley) via Pot La, Kanore-Batambis-Sapi, Sapi to Rangdum via Rusila and Wakha La, Rangdum-Heniskote via Kanjila, Rangdum-Padum via Pangong La, Padum-Ralakung and Padum-Lamayuru.

The trekking routes/areas proposed to be opened along LoC/border areas include Kargil-Lalung-Shahshi Lake-Darchiks/Garkone Broq (Trekking route), Kargil-Hunderman Brok Ridge (LOC Visit), Batalik Junction to Gargardo (apricot Village), Drass-Sumda-Marpola (Tiger Hill Base), National Highway to Kaksar Village (LOC Visit), National Highway to Lato Village (LOC Visit) and National Highway to Budgam-Majdass Village (LOC Visit).

One of the major attractions of the Jammu and Kashmir state, particularly in the Ladakh region, is the vast scope it offers for trekking. The trekking avenues available range from short, day long trek up and down mountain slopes, to long trans-mountain traverses involving week of trekking and camping in the wilderness. The south-west flanks for the Ladakh region, particularly the Suru and Zanaskar valleys, offer a variety of trekking routes involving the crossing of world’s greatest mountain range through various passes in its crest. These trekking routes were traditionally used by the locals for trade and travel since ancient times. The cross Himalayan trek passes through high pass and amidst scenic splendors, wild fauna and flora. Now that youth across India are inclined more towards adventure activities, these treks along with other cross Himalayan treks can be a well sought after destinations for trekking.

The opening of these trekking routes will provide gainful employment to the local population particularly in Kargil region, and help to showcase the tourism potential of the state.