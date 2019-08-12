Kargil: Situation continues to remain peaceful

STATE TIMES NEWS KARGIL: The situation in Kargil remained peaceful on Sunday with shops and other business establishments functioning normally and people in large number thronging the Main Bazar Kargil and other markets in the town for shopping in view of Eid celebrations. Normal traffic movement was witnessed with public transport and private vehicles plying on the roads. Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, while interacting with the general public and media persons, informed that the situation is peaceful and there is no restriction at all in the district. People are busy in the preparations for Eid festival, he added.
