Kargil School Olympics conclude

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: The first ever of its kind mega multi-sports event in the district titled Kargil School Olympics (KSO), 2019 concluded at Khree Sultan Cho (KSC) Sports Stadium Bemathang here on Monday.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan was the Chief Guest during the closing ceremony while Deputy Commissioner and CEO,LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary was the Guest of Honour.

Superintendent of Police Dr Vinod Kumar, Director Animal and Sheep Husbandry Ladakh Dr Raza Abbassi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Additional Superintendent of Police Kargil Khalid Amin, district officers, Branch Manager ICICI Bank Kargil Dawood Baba and officers and officials of Youth Services and Sports Department Kargil were also present.

Meanwhile, youngsters were urged to maintain the spirit of discipline, adherence to rules and team spirit not only in sports but in their personal life so that they become successful citizens of tomorrow. The role of co-sponsors ICICI bank for their active participation in the KSO and Government and private media for effective publicity of the event were also appreciated.

Yet another objective of the event was to reiterate, rejuvenate and maintain the importance of games and sports in inculcating discipline, healthy habits, and team spirit among youngsters. Participating players particularly the girl students were appreciated for exuding great deal of enthusiasm in different sports events.

The speakers also appreciated the efforts of the District officers, Police Department Kargil, Physical Education Lecturers, Masters, Teachers and the staff of Youth Services and Sports Department Kargil in the successful conduct of the KSO and the co-sponsors ICICI Bank for sponsoring the uniforms, medals, mementoes, trophies and invitation cards. Pertinently, a total of around 1,200 students across the district including 700 boys and 500 girls participated in the mega sporting event in the first of its kind School Olympics held in Kargil in different sports events boxing, table tennis, archery, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, badminton and track and field events at different venues namely Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Bemathang, Indoor Stadium Kargil, Boys Higher Secondary School Kargil, Mutaharry Public School Kargil and other venues. 198 matches were played in different sports categories.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kargil Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma delivered the vote of thanks.

The proceedings of the closing ceremony were conducted by anchors Advocate Zareena Banoo and Activity In charge Zonal Physical Education Office Kargil Muhammad Ibrahim Shoqi.

Meanwhile, on the 4th day today, finals of 100 meters Sprint Boys and Girls and 200 meters Relay Boys and Girls were held at KSC Stadium Bemathang. A 100 meters run of district officers was also held on the occasion.

Later the CEC, DC and other dignitaries distributed medals and mementoes among the participating players, organizers, officers, officials and commentators who were part of the 4 days event. Earlier, during the morning an open marathon was held which after starting from Council Secretariat Kurbathang culminated at KSC Stadium. Around 800 participants including students, officers, officials and amateur runners participated in the marathon.