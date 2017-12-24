Kargil coldest in hills

Agency

New Delhi: Kargil was the coldest place in the country on Saturday as harsh weather gripped Jammu and Kashmir amid a less-severe winter in other northern states, while cold wave conditions prevailed at places in Karnataka and rainfall occurred in some areas in Tamil Nadu.

The lowest minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Churu in Rajasthan in the plains of the country, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, currently under the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’ (the 40-day period of harshest winter), Kargil remained the coldest, registering a minimum temperature of minus 15.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar went down by over three notches to settle at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

Cold conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana even as minimum temperatures hovered few notches above normal in most parts of the two states.

Adampur in Punjab’s Jalandhar district was the coldest place as it shivered at 2.4 degree Celsius, while Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, registered a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over north interior Karnataka, according to weather reports which said rainfall occurred at some places over Tamil Nadu.

Among other places in southern part of the country, dry weather prevailed over Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

An IMD report on Saturday said cold day conditions were observed at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, while cold wave condition were witnessed at some places over Kutch.