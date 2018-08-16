Kareena Kapoor Khan to turn showstopper for Monisha Jaising at LFW Winter/Festive 2018 finale

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018.

Jaising will close the fashion week with her ‘Shades of a Diva’ collection. The clothing line is inspired by the designer’s passion for art, music and modern architecture. It promises to appeal to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women

Kareena said it is always a pleasure for her to comeback to LFW runway and she is excited to walk for Monisha.

“Being a part of the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale is always very special for me. To come on the runway and represent the brand I love. But this season is even more special as we have something big coming up and I cannot wait to reveal this to everyone.

“I am also excited to walk for Monisha this season in her collection which will interpret Lakme’s beauty theme of ‘Shades of a Diva’,” Kareena said in a statement.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme, added, “It’s always great to have Kareena as the showstopper for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. We are delighted that this season she will be there, as India’s ultimate Diva, to bring alive our beauty theme of Shades of a Diva’ in Monisha’s effortlessly glamorous designs.”

Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil will also be performing their never seen before act “Bazzar” at the fashion extravaganza.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 is scheduled to happen from August 22 to 26. (PTI)