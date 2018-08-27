Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: It was a night full of colours, magic and glamour as Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp and Crique De Soleil presented a special preview of their upcoming act “Bazzar”, giving the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 a stunning finish.

The fashion extravaganza, which started on August 22, drew to a close last night with celebrity designer Monisha Jaising presenting her festive collection inspired by Lakme’s theme of the season “Shades of Diva”.

Kareena, who is the face of the cosmetic brand, looked like a dream as she sashayed down the runway dressed in a holographic gown created by Jaising.

“Walking down this time felt more special because of the outfit I am wearing. For the first time I felt like a diva. It is all because of Monisha. Her touch of glamour is so beautiful. She makes a woman feel like really sexy, which is great,” the actor told reporters post the show.

The 37-year-old star also launched her signature make-up range in collaboration with the cosmetic brand and said it made the whole experience even more memorable.

“Make-up is a woman’s best friend. Every girl loves it. I was trying it out when I was four. So now to actually have my own line I feel absolutely honoured. My fans can look forward a range very close to me. Everyone can connect to me with this line and feel closer,” she added.

Monisha said to have Kareena as her muse inspired her to create the stunning collection, which had a right mix of glamour and boldness.

The designer’s figure-sculpting silhouette creations saw the use of precious elements and colourful fabrics in both, muted like lilac and bold like peacock green, palettes. The embroidery on the designs was inspired by global art.

The extravagant performance by Cirque De Soleil, touted as the world’s largest live entertainment company, made the finale even more magnificent.

They gave the fashion fanatics a special glimpse of “Bazzar”, their new act, which they will be previewing in India soon. Dressed in bright and colourful costumes, the performers complemented the theme of the finale as they performed some traditional circus acts with modern acrobatics.

The act was performed by dancers, acro-duo, skater-duo, hula-hoop specialist and cube manipulators.

“It is a great pleasure to be in India and showcase the first glimpse of our show at LFW. Our costumes go very well with the theme this season and we are happy to be part of the biggest fashion event in India,” “Bazzar” costume designer James Lavoie told PTI.

Talking about the spectacular finale, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said: “Every season, our endeavour has been to introduce new beauty trends that complement and celebrate Indian women. This season our first ever co-created makeup range by Kareena and our collaboration with Monisha along with Cirque du Soleil’s magnificent opening made the finale truly spectacular.”

The finale was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Sussane Khan, Madhu, Sophie Choudry among others. (PTI)