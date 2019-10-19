Karate-do coaching camp concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The two-day karate-do coaching camp organised by United Martial Arts Club Rajouri under the supervision of Amateur Karate-do Association Jammu and Kashmir concluded here on Saturday.

The District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function.

The camp was organised to hone the skill of players, teach them latest rules of the sport and to bring uniformity of trainings in all parts of the J&K.

During the camp, new tactics and tips were taught to improve the performance of the participant players at national and international level.

The Chief Guest wished a bright future to the participants and congratulated the coaches and players for the successful conduct of the camp.

He also urged the participants to actively participate in the sports activities and inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said that the youth of Rajouri has immense potential in the field of sports and district administration is committed to provide the required support to harness it.

During the valedictory function, five participants of United Martial Arts Club Rajouri were conferred black belts.