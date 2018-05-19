Karate Belt Grading Test held

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Nat Manch conducted Karate Belt Grading Test under the supervision of Tarun Sharma, President Founder of Nat Manch and General Secretary of Dhammika Kai Jammu and Kashmir Karate Do Association at Shakti Nagar, here on Friday.

Nityam Talwar, Suksham Sharma, Nityam Sharma and Aditya Raj Sharma passed Green belt and Aadesh passed Blue belt test.

Tarun congratulated the players and said that it is a platform for the young karatekas to showcase their talent.