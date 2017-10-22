Karan for naming Jammu Airport Terminal after Maharaja Gulab Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advocating introduction of a subject on history of Jammu and Kashmir across the country, Senior Congress leader and Member Parliament Dr Karan Singh on Saturday proposed the name of Jammu Airport terminal after Maharaja Gulab Singh.

“I regret that if Maharaja Shivaji and Maharaja Maharana Pratap Singh can be idols then why Maharaja Gulab Singh cannot be known to the people across the country,” Dr Singh said while speaking at a function organised by the Maharaja Gulab Singh Charitable Trust.

He said, “Dogras are due to Maharaja Gulab Singh and I feel that the history of Jammu and Kashmir must be taught in the schools, not only in the State but entire country.”

“Why the Jammu Airport Terminal cannot be named after Maharaja Gulab Singh and if the name of newly inaugurated one cannot be changed, second terminal, which is under construction, could be named,” he suggested.

“We have also written letters to the Jammu based Union Minister but yet no positive response has come,” he expressed and desired that the people visiting Jammu, must at least read Maharaja Gulab Singh’s name and take his memories along.

Dr Singh while lauding the Maharaja for making Jammu and Kashmir-a crown of the country and founding the State, said, “Sikhs and Dogras have contributed a lot in the formation of this State.” By Dogras I do not mean a community but they include people from many religions, castes and colours,” he said and added that Jammu has a history of secularism and cultural ethos.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice of India Thakur Tirath Singh was also felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Singh lauded him for being concerned and devoted to judiciary.

Maharaja Gulab Singh was the founder of royal Dogra dynasty and first Maharaja (King) of the princely State of Jammu and Kashmir, the second largest princely state in British India.

A film of Maharaja Gulab Singh titled as ‘Gulab Gatha’ was also screened on the occasion.