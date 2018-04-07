Kapil Sharma files police complaint against his former managers Preeti, Neeti Simoes

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has filed police complaint against his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes and a journalist, who heads an entertainment website, for defaming him in digital media.

Preeti and Neeti were also the creative director his previous TV show “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Kapil’s complaint also targeted a particular website headed by the journalist, which he accused, “launched a malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media” after he denied the exorbitant sum of money.

The actor said his personal information was leaked to show him in “negative and poor light”.

Kapil added that the posts published by the website started affecting his mental and emotional health as personal remarks were made about his “career, relationships, fiance and friendships” by the journalist.

The complaint comes after Kapil went on an ugly, full blown abusive rant on Twitter yesterday, defending Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The tweets were deleted and it was posted on his page that his account was hacked.

Kapil, however, today revealed his account was not hacked and he posted the tweets, which were later deleted by his team.

“Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is … reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless. (Whatever I wrote was from my heart. It was my team who deleted my tweets. But I am not afraid of this money hungry reporter. He can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless.)” Kapil tweeted today.

This post was followed by the screen shot of the complaint he has filed against Preeti, Neeti and the journalist.

Kapil, who became a household name with show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, has been going through a rough patch in his career as well as in his personal life.

It all started with infamous mid-night brawl with actor Sunil Grover. Followed by which Grover left his show along with other artistes including Ali Asgar.

Last year, Kapil, 37, had confessed that he was suffering from depression and had undergone treatment for the same.

The comedy star recently made a comeback to small screen with “Family Time With Kapil Sharma”but the show has not been able to recreate the success of his previous shows. (PTI)