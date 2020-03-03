Kanuyian FC wins opening football tie

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Kanuyian Football Club (FC) won the opening match of the Block level Inter-Panchayat Football Tournament being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports Poonch at Government Boys Higher Secondary School ground, here on Monday. The tournament was held in collaboration with Sports Council and District Football Association in which eleven teams from District are participating. In the opening match, Kanuyian Block defeated Poonch Block by two goals to one. Today’s match was officiated by the Technical panel comprising Bhopinder Singh, Mohinder Bali and Aijaz Ahmed. Earlier, the tournament was declared open by the Chief Guest, DySP Azeem Qureshi. Nazarat Hussain President District Football Association, Zafer Hussain Shah President District Cricket Association and Mohd Tariq Khan were also present.