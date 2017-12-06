Kangana on why she won’t be part of ‘Deepika Bachao’ movement

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has said she will not lend her support to the ‘Deepika Bachao’ letter campaign, led by Shabana Azmi, as she would like to steer clear of the veteran actor’s “investment in left wing versus right wing politics”.

The 30-year-old actor also claims Azmi “character assassinated” her when she was being bullied. She, however, did not elaborate on the controversy.

“I was filming ‘Manikarnika…’ in Jodhpur, got a call from my dear friend Anushka Sharma to sign the petition written by Ms Shabana Azmi, I explained to Anushka that Deepika Padukone has all my support but I am a bit wary of Shabana Azmi’s investment in left wing versus right wing politics,” said Kangana in an official statement.

The National Award-winning actor said the “Padmavati” actor has all her support as an individual amid the death threats been issued to her, along with film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“I have my own set of ideas and opinions about the current situation in our country, I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called ‘Deepika bachao’ lead by someone who character assassinated me when I was bullied, seems to be one of them.

“Anushka understood but I am glad they reached out to me, like I said Deepika has all my support I am an individual perfectly capable of supporting who I like without anyone s support,” she said.

Kangana’s clarification comes after reports surfaced that the actor refused to sign Azmi’s movement.

An adaptation of Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic “Padmavat”, the period drama got caught in controversy when Bhansali started shooting early this year.

The director has been accused by several Rajput groups and political leaders of factual inaccuracies, and of depicting a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), a claim repeatedly denied by him.

Historians are divided on whether Padmavati actually existed.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, “Padmavati” was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1. The makers deferred the release as they await a certificate from the CBFC. (PTI)