Kangana, Deepika shine at the Cannes red carpet

Cannes: Indian actors Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone won the hearts of many at the French Riviera as they walked down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika, who is coming to the famed festival for the second time, wore a white gown with a flowy cape and intricate work by designer Zuhair Murad. With side swept hair, the “Padmaavat” star opted for minimalistic make-up.

“Ready to rock and roll… #Cannes2018 @zuhairmuradofficial,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The actor walked the red carpet for the cosmetic brand she endorses.

During the day, Deepika opted for three different looks.

Kangana, who made her Cannes red carpet debut, also opted for a pastel gown from the Lebanese designer.

The “Queen” star lived upto her reputation of a fashionista as she descended on the red carpet in a dull grey sheer embroidered and backless gown.

Kangana also opted for minimalistic make-up coupled with hair bun and accessories.

Earlier, she also made an appearance at the Indian Pavilion in a sultry, sequinned black saree from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee with white pearl jewellery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 12 and 13, while newly-married actor Sonam Kapoor will descend on the red carpet on May 14 to May 15.

Actor Huma Qureshi is also attending festival and made her red carpet appearance in a beige pantsuit from designer by Nikhil Thampi.

Qureshi met Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o at the festival and also posted a photo with the “Black Panther” star on Instagram.

“It’s always great to bump into strong inspiring women.. So nice to meet the beautiful and uber talented Lupita Nyong’o,” she wrote. (PTI)