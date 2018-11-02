Kanav presents live, online painting exhibition on Facebook

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kanav, an ex-student of DPS Jammu and alumni of Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, presented first ever live and online painting exhibition on his Facebook profile from Kanav Art Centre Studio, Garden Avenue, Talab Tillo here.

Kanav Gupta’s exhibition of paintings and artworks, titled-project Naily 2018 (live), became world’s first ever live and online painting exhibition on his Facebook profile. His mother Kanchan Gupta and centre students were also present on the occasion.

Kanav has been doing many solo exhibitions in traditional way since 2008 and also participated in many artist camps under banner of J&K Fine Arts Society (JAKFAS).

In 2014, he did an exhibition of Naily paintings and t-shirts at Celebrate Cinema event in Film City, Mumbai which was graced by the presence of bollywood showman Subbash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Karthik and writer-director Amole Gupte.

The exhibition received a great response on social networking sites. After doing many exhibitions in traditional way, the idea of doing an exhibition digitally struck him in November 2017. He posted many live paintings in still image and time-lapse form on social media platforms for the reactions of viewers.