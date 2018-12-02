Kanak Mandi Traders’ Association felicitates Rana

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kanak Mandi Traders’ Association, a premier business organisation of the heritage Old Jammu, organised 12th Mata Ki Chowki with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

In the serene and spiritual ambience, a large number of people, mostly traders recited Bhajans and Kirtans and sought blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

On the occasion, the organisers felicitated Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana by presenting a memento.

Rana paid obeisance at the Pandal of Mata Rani and prayed for peace and universal brotherhood. He also prayed for prosperity of the people.

Rana was accompanied by State Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta besides Co-Chairman SC Cell Vijay Lochan.

Those present on the occasion include Anoop Mittal, President Kanak Mandi Traders Association, Ashish Mahajan, General Secretary, Vishal Gupta, Secretary, Raj Kumar Gupta, Vikas Gupta, Vipan Gupta, Raghubir Gupta, Kuldeep Raj Gupta, Yashpal Gupta, Arun Gupta, Ashok Gupta, Pawan Gulati, Mahesh Aggarwal, Mahaveer Aggwarwal, Sanjay Mahey, Atul Mahajan and others.