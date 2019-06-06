Kamal Nath calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
The Prime Minister’s Office posted a photograph of the two on its Twitter handle.
A senior Congress leader, Nath was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2018. (PTI)
