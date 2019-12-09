Kamal appointed NCP Chief for J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kamal Gupta was appointed as the State President, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) J&K unit during a function held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Gupta expressed gratitude towards party president, Sharad Pawar for appointing him as State President for J&K unit after the unit was dissolved earlier by the Party Chief. Gupta had earlier worked with the party in different capacities and his performance was always appreciated by the party activists.

Congratulating Kamal Gupta, the senior leaders and activists of the party appreciated the decision of Sharad Pawar and National General Secretary, Praful Patel for appointing a matured and people-friendly person like Kamal Gupta as President of J&K unit. They also expressed gratitude towards Dheeraj Sharma, National President NYC and Murli Manhor Pandey, National General Secretary NYC for listening to the demands of activists. The activists hoped that the new State President will do justice with the party and will come up to the expectations of senior leadership.

Others present on the occasion included T K Kaul, R S Billoweria, Mahesh Gangoo and Romesh Kumar.