Kalarippayattu training camp begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Organised by the newly established Kalarippayattu Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the two-day Kalarippayattu training camp started here on Sunday to popularise the game in the State.

The young players and trainers besides office bearers of the Association attended the opening day sessions conducted by Secretary General of Indian Kalarippayattu Federation as technical expert of the game.

“The State association has decided to project the J&K team in the upcoming Nationals to be held at New Delhi from March 29,” informed General Secretary of the Association, Tarsem Sharma. President of the State Association, Dr S.M Bali and Treasurer, Subash Sharma were among others present. Speaking to the gathering, President Bali assured the visiting Federation representatives to prepare strong state unit of the Kalarippayattu.