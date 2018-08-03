Kakryal Hospital to enhance standard of patient care

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRAL: The 49th meeting of the Governing Body of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, was held here and took several decisions to enhance its operational capacities for providing enhanced standards of patient care.

B. B. Vyas, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body and Finance and Audit Committee of the Hospital, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Dr. S. S. Bloeria, Member Shrine Board; and Dheeraj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Besides, Dr. M. K. Kumar, Additional CEO of the Shrine Board; A. Nagarajan, Senior Vice President Finance, Narayana Health; Dr. (Brig) M. M Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH; Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director Northern Region, Narayana Health; M. M. Gupta, Chief Engineer of the Board; and Manu Ramachandar, Facility Director of the Hospital, participated in the deliberations.

Dr. Bloeria congratulated Narayana Health for the soft launch of their Information-cum-OPD Centre at Srinagar recently and the Governing Body decided that Governor N. N. Vohra, Chairman of the Shrine Board, will be requested for being the Chief Guest at the formal launch of this Centre scheduled to be held later this month.

Expressing great satisfaction at the best possible medical treatment provided to the 35 persons who were injured in a recent incident at Siar Baba near Reasi and brought to the Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal, the Governing Body observed that based on this experience the capacities of this tertiary care hospital need to be continually further built up for most promptly and effectively handling emergency situations even of bigger magnitude. In this context, Dr. Bloeria said that the Chief Administrative Officer and Facility Director, SMVDNSH should jointly conduct analysis of all aspects for handling such disaster situations.

While reviewing the to-date status of empanelment of the Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal with various organisations for providing medicare services, the Governing Body was informed that the hospital has already been empanelled with CGHS on reimbursement basis, while its empanelment with ECHS and various other organisations is likely to fructify soon. Keeping this in view, the Governing Body felt the crucial need for further strengthening the various streams and augmenting manpower and, besides, diagnostic and treatment facilities, wherever required, in line with the emerging requirements to provide the best possible patient care.

In furtherance of this objective, the Governing Body also emphasised upon the hospital management that there is felt need to increase the frequency and duration of the reputed visiting Consultants from other NH hospitals to the Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal in the required streams in the best interest of the patient care.

The Governing Body also had a detailed discussion on the feedback of patients and their attendants and stressed that prompt action should be taken on each and every suggestion as this would go a long way in continuously improving the delivery systems in the hospital apart from online means of sharing lab test reports. In this context, it was decided that to further strengthen this mechanism a Counselling-cum-Help Desk will be set up in the hospital for facilitation of the patients and their attendants.