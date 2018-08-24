Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela’ delayed, to now release on October 12

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Kajol’s “Helicopter Eela” has been pushed back by a month owing to the ill health of director Pradeep Sarkar.

The film, which also stars National Award winner Riddhi Sen, was earlier scheduled to release on September 7. It will now hit the theatres on October 12.

Sarkar was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue.

According to press release, Sarkar had taken a day’s leave from hospital to shoot a scene with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the film. An ambulance and a doctor was put on standby on the sets.

After completing the shoot, he went back to the hospital to continue his treatment.

Ajay Devgn, who has produced the feature alongside Jayantilal Gada, decided to shift the release date to October 12, the statement read.

The makers will wait for Sarkar’s recover and resume work. (PTI)