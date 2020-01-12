Kaith Biradari congregation on January 14

STATE TIMES NEWS

R.S. PURA: The congregation of Kaith Biradari shall be held on January 14, 2020 at the Devasthan of Sri Sankri Devta Ji in Langotian.

The congregation is to commence with performing of Havan at 8 AM which shall be followed by distribution of Prasad and community kitchen from 10 AM onwards. Sri Sankri Devasthan Management Committee has made elaborate arrangements for the congretation.

President of the Committee Captain Girdhari Lal Kaith has appealed all Biradari members to actively participate therein and and seek blessings of their tutelary deity.