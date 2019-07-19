Kaith asks officers to ensure strict implementation of traffic rules

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In order to ensure effective traffic management system and hassle free vehicular movement, Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu along with Behari Lal, DySP Traffic Samba-Kathua and concerned DTIs launched special drives for two days in District Kathua on Friday.

The main objective of the special drives was to aware the general public as well as transporters and drivers regarding traffic rules and regulations. Special stress of drives were given upon the visible offence(s) like overloading, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, as well as, crash helmets, so that the nose of violators is tightened in the area.

During the special drive, 624 vehicles were Challaned in different provisions of MV Act, Rs.1,67,200 have been realised as fine from the violators in Districts Samba/Kathua. Moreover, four vehicles have been seized without having valid documents and kept under the custody of concerned Police Stations.

Similar, special drives were also launched in District Rajouri-Poonch under the overall supervision of Mohd Rafiq, DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch in which, 414 vehicles were Challaned, Rs.78, 600 realized as fine from the violators, 17 FIRs U/S 279/336 RPC have been lodged/registered against the overloaded vehicles and 11 vehicles have been seized without having valid documents and kept under the custody of concerned Police Stations.

Kaith stressed upon the traffic officers to ensure strict implementation of traffic rules in their area of responsibility and dealt the violators under Motor Vehicle Act strictly. Moreover, Shaheedi Chowk and Outer periphery in front of D.C Office Kathua have been declared as “No Parking Zones” and the general public is stressed upon not to park their vehicles in No Parking Zones. Traffic Police Rural Jammu has left no stone unturned to check all the Traffic related menace in order to avoid the traffic jamming, as well as, accidents/incidents.

Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu has asked the people to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. He said that the general public as a whole has to participate in this process and to take responsibility for hassle free movement of vehicles. He further said that enforcement drive will get more stringent in coming days.