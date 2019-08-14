Kailakh Jyotish Sansthan holds plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan (SKJAVS) Trust on Wednesday launched a mega plantation drive, wherein a large number of medicinal and fruit saplings were planted in premises of Bawa Kailakh Dev Asthan.

Trust President, Mahant Rohit Shastri threw light on importance of plantation drive and trees, which help in preventing landslides, recharging ground water level besides preventing soil erosion. He said that it is the duty of every individual to take care of our environment and preserving it for future generations. He urged every citizen to plant a tree in the name of every child in their family for a better future.

Others present on the occasion included Yuva Rajput Sabha President Surinder Singh Gilli, Sunil Sharma, Rakesh Gandotra, Umesh Pangotra, Manmohan Singh, Deepak Shastri and Sohan Singh.