Kacha house collapses; 2 killed, 14 injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Two persons were killed while 14 others got injured after a Kacha house collapsed in Dessa area of Doda district on Monday.

As per the details, a Kacha house collapsed during repairing work at Dessa area and 16 persons came under its debris. They were evacuated by the locals and were shifted to hospital where doctors declared two of them as brought dead. Deceased have been identified as Santosh Singh and Satish Kumar. Injured were referred to GMC Hospital after first aid at local hospital. Injured persons include Mehal Singh, Basant Singh, Chamel Singh and Dheeraj Singh.