Kabra, Bipul empanelled as Addl Secretaries at Centre

NEW DELHI: The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved empanelment of Shaleen Kabra and Bipul Pathak for holding Additional Secretary level post in the centre.

Kabra is an IAS Officer of 1992 batch of J&K cadre and holding the post of Principal Secretary, Home in UT of J&K while Bipul Pathak (JK 1992) is Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, J&K.