Kabra, Bipul empanelled as Addl Secretaries at Centre

STATE TIMES NEWS NEW DELHI: The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved empanelment of Shaleen Kabra and Bipul Pathak for holding Additional Secretary level post in the centre.
Kabra is an IAS Officer of 1992 batch of J&K cadre and holding the post of Principal Secretary, Home in UT of J&K while Bipul Pathak (JK 1992) is Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, J&K.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper