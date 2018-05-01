Kabotra Mahajan Biradari to celebrate Murti Sthapna Diwas on May 6

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kabotra Mahajan Biradari is going to celebrate Murti Sthapna Diwas on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Kuldevi Sheetla Mata Mandir Rakh Baran on Jammu-Akhnoor Road.

All the members of the Biradari are requested to participate along with families on the said occasion to seek the blessings of Kuldevi Sheetla Mata Ji. The Havan will start at 10:00 AM followed by Bhaajn Kirtan and community Bhandara at 1:00 PM.