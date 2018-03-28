Kabla elevated as President PTA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kabla Singh General Secretary of Provincial Teachers Association (PTA) was elevated as President of the Association replacing Giani Avtar Singh who is not keeping well these days and Anil Verma, a leading activist from Ghagwal was inducted as General Secretary.

Singh, reiterating the demands, sought implementation of Seventh CPC’s report on central pattern in respect of State employees and pensioners, release of January 2018 D.A installment, enhancement in medical allowance, extension of leave encashment benefit, strict adherence to transfer norms, regularization of teachers working on contractual, etc.

He also made a strong plea for providing adequate funds to the DDO for the disbursement of salary to teachers working in centrally sponsored schemes like SSA and RMSA every month on time.

The Association also expressed solidarity with the contractual plus two lecturers who are on hugger-strike for quite a long time for their regularisation.