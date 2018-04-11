Kabir talks about religion and humanity

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kolkata: Popular actor-producer Dev’s upcoming Bengali film ‘Kabir’, based on the life of a terrorist, talks about the religion of humanity, the actor has said.

‘Kabir’, which will be released on April 13 ahead of the Bengali New year, does not show disrespect to any human being and his religion, Dev told PTI yesterday.

“Humanity is bigger than any religion, love is the biggest religion. ‘Kabir’ speaks about that religion of humanity which is important in the present time,” the actor said.

Asked if the film glorified terrorism, Dev said, “On the contrary, we have sought to communicate in the film, how to destroy terrorism.”

More than the terrorists, their conspirators, who have used them and built up terror networks, are the bigger threats, the bigger terrorists, he said.

Asked if his lead role as ‘Kabir’ had negative shades, Dev said, “You may say so.”

“There had not been much experimentation with negative roles in the Bengali film industry and hence we get typecast with roles. Hope films like ‘Kabir’ will break such stereotypes,” he said.

The film talks about not to be swayed by hearsay or be influenced by others who can use us but assess and check facts before reacting.

“The storyline of Kabir was prompted by many real life incidents including a case where the rumoured attack on a girls’ hostel led to riots but ultimately it was known, there had been no such attacks in the first place,” Dev said.

Director Aniket Chattopadhyay said Kabir is a terrorist who can be ruthless but again soft in his heart and the film talks about the war with terrorism.

Dev, who had two home productions in past, said ‘Kabir’ had been extensively shot in some real life locations in Mumbai. (PTI)