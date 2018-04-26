Kabaddi School Gold Cup enters day 3

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Hedgewar Kabaddi Twenty20 School Gold Cup Tournament, organised by Jammu District Kabaddi Association entered day 3 here at MA Stadium, here on Wednesday.

MLA Jammu East Rajesh Gupta and MLC, Vikram Randhawa were the Chief Guests in today’s matches while Parneesh Mahajan Chairman NSM Group of Colleges and Schools was the Guest of Honour.

Others present were Abay Pargal of RSS, Kuldeep Kumar Gupta Chief Executive Officer of Association, Surinder Mohan General Secretary, Karunesh Gupta Organizing Secretary, Anil Modi Press Secretary, Sangram Singh Treasurer, Dinesh Gupta Secretary Jammu Kabaddi Association, Ashok Singh Manager MA Stadium Jammu, Anil Sharma, Ankush Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Anuradha and Poonam from Sports Council and Dharamjit Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sharma of J&K Police and officials from the Youth Services and Sports and BSNL.

Rajesh Gupta and Vikram Randhawa announced Rs. 5 lakh each from their CDF for the construction of Pavilion Shed in Kabaddi Field of MA Stadium, Jammu.

Kuldeep Kumar Gupta Chief Executive Officer of the Association welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

Results

BOYS: Saraswati Research Institute bt Shiksha Nikaten by 17 points; GHHS Pull Tawi bt Model Public School Sobka by 22 points; SOS Herman bt Bhartiya Public School Birpur by 12 points; Rajkamal High School bt SOS Harman School 8 points; Govt. High School Khour bt Anuradha Higher Secondary School 31 points; St. Francis Higher Secondary School bt Naveen Kendra Nagbani by 11 points; Raina Higher Secondary School bt Jagrati Mission Talab Tillo by 9 points; Red Ross Public School bt Sarvodya Public School 26 points; Oriental Academy bt Bhagwati Haqiket Memoria School, who got walk over; New National Higher Secondary School bt SD Tarapuri by 5 points; New Era Higher Secondary School bt Abhay Higher Secondary School Muthi by 18 points; Govt. High School Phallian Mandal bt KS Public School 19 points; New National High School bt Renu National Academy by 25 points.

GIRLS: Jagriti Mission Tallab Tillo bt Raj Kamal Higher Secondary School by 4 points; Sarvodya Public School bt S.D Tarapuri by 7 points; Bhartiya Vidya Mandir bt SD Tarapuri by 41 points; Bhartiya Vidya Mandir bt KS Public School Muthi by 30 points; KNIT Model Academy bt SAI Sham Public School by 7 points.