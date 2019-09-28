K K Hockey Club lifts Bhagat Singh trophy

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The K K Hockey Club Seniors lifted the first Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Open Hockey Tournament for women outplaying Royals Hockey Club Seniors 3-0 in the final played at K K Hakku Stadium, here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation under the aegis of Hockey Jammu and Kashmir involving 12 teams from Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Udhampur and Akhnoor.

Gunjan Preet Kour struck twice. The first goal came in the 14th minute while the second netted in the 24th minute.

Leading by two goals in the first half of the play, K K Hockey Club added yet another goal in the 40th minute through Chitra.

General Secretary of Hockey India, Rajinder Singh Kuku was the Chief Guest, who distributed the prizes among the winner and runner-up teams. He appreciated the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation for providing opportunity to the women hockey players to perform and excel.

Dr. Taran Singh (General Secretary Hockey J&K), Raviraj Singh (Vice President Hockey J&K) were Guests of Honour while Chaman Lal Verma (Deputy Director Planning in the Divisional Commissioner Office) and Angat Singh were other prominent present.

Earlier, before start of the final, the distinguished gathering and the players paid floral tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Later, the organisers declared Army Public School (APS) Akhnoor as best upcoming team while Sham Lal Sharma Hockey Club Poonch was adjudged as most disciplined team of the tournament. Baljit Kour awarded as best tournament coordinator. The panel of umpires included Minakshi Sharma and Anjali Thakur, Gurmeet Kour and Kuldip Kour.