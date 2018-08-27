K K Gandhi to present his art work in Bhubneshwar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: K.K Gandhi, an eminent artist of J&K, is going to present his art work in the National Art Camp to be held at Pantha Niwas OTDC Bhubneshwar.

The National Art Camp is being organised by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation in which 20 senior artists from across the country are supposed to participate in the mega event which is schedule to be held from September 3 to 9, 2018.

Gandhi, who has carved a niche for his self creation in the field of art, is invited to show his live demonstration of painting in the event.

K.K Gandhi has already participated in around 60 National and International Art Camps, workshops, art symposiums, also had 18 solo shows in India and more than 100 group shows in India and abroad.