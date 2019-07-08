Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress General Secretary

Agency NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from his post Sunday, taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. “Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. “I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party,” Scindia tweeted. His resignation comes hours after Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora quit his post.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper