JYBT sends 22 patients to Udaipur for free surgeries

JAMMU: Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust (JYBT) in collaboration with Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, Rajasthan organised free medical camp from July 23 to 24, 2019 in Jammu where proper medical check-up of handicapped persons were undertaken by a team of expertise doctors.

Out of 75 cases examined, 22 were referred for necessary operation to be conducted at Udaipur, Rajasthan, whereas 53 for Caliper cases were also recommended.

“A total of 22 cases so recommended for operation are being sent to Udaipur within this month for undertaking operation, cost of which shall be borne by the JYBT,” said Pawan Kumar Shastri, President of the Trust.

Shastri further said that a team of expertise doctors of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur are again arriving Jammu on November 24, 2019 for re-checking of 53 Caliper cases which were earlier examined by them.

He informed all such aggrieved persons to be present themselves on November 24 at 9:00 AM at 3, Thakur Dwara, Shakti Nagar, Jammu along with their Aadhaar Card and one colour photograph.

He further said that aggrieved persons who would like to avail this golden opportunity for getting their medical check up from the expertise medical team of the aforesaid Sansthan, are also welcome and they would contact 9596955663 (B.R. Sharma), 9419662100 (Balbir Singh), 0191-2584011 (Camp office) and on our Jammu Helpline 7051122990.