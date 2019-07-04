JYBT makes elaborate arrangements for Shravan Mass at Haridwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust (JYBT) has made elaborate arrangements for ‘Shravan Mass’ at Haridwar Bhawan, commencing on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima from July 16 to August 16, 2019.

Briefing media persons here, Pawan Kumar Shastri, President of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Jammu and Haridwar informed that on auspicious occasion of Shravan Mass, all Hindu rituals shall be performed for prosperity of the Universe in general and devotees associated with the Trust in particular. He said that the trust is also going to perform Eleven Rudhra Abhisheks, per day through the learned Pandits.

“Devotees who intend to perform Rudhra Paath with Rudhra Abhishek for the prosperity of their family, can fill up the prescribed form available at our Head Offices, both at Jammu or Haridwar and make it convenient to participate in ensuing programmes at our Haridwar Bhawan on eve of Shravan Mass,” he said.

For all those, who are unable to attend Paath at Haridwar personally, Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, on their behalf, shall perform Paath through learned Pandits. They can watch the same on Facebook Page of Jammu Yatri Bhawan while sitting at home, he added.